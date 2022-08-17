WEDNESDAY

UW Board of Trustees meets: 7:30 a.m., via teleconference. On the agenda is consideration of the University of Wyoming’s supplemental budget request for the 2023 legislative session and begins with an executive session. The public part of the meeting will begin after, about 8:30 a.m. and livestreamed at wyolinks.uwyo.edu/trusteesaugust/.

