Calendar-Boomerang

SUNDAY

Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., at Washington Park west shelter. Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Free to the public, the group will hear from a local healthcare provider about a health-related topic, and then it’s on to stretching and walking. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus