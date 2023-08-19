Walk with a Doc:1:30-2:30 p.m., at Washington Park west shelter. Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Free to the public, the group will hear from a local healthcare provider about a health-related topic, and then it’s on to stretching and walking. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Progressive Voters Alliance forum meeting: 7 p.m., at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 E. Gibbon St. The meeting will feature an update on recycling in Laramie and what's happening within the Albany County Sheriff's Department. Participants also will have 2 minutes to speak about any topic.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
The Silent Witnesses performance: 6:30 p.m., Emmaus Road Community Church, 1953 N. 3rd St. The event is a Christian youth mime troupe from Cheyenne. The performance also will be followed with an ice cream social. For more information, email ercckidzone@gmail.com or text Gina at 307-761-0369.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society free weekly research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. All age groups are welcome as historians from the Albany County Genealogical Society will be available to help anyone interested in researching their family history. For more information, contact ACGS Vice President Katie Morgan by email at pksmorgan@msn.com or by calling 307-399-3881.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Wyoming Council of the Blind (WyCB) Roundup: 7 p.m., via teleconference. The WyCB Roundup provides an opportunity for the blind and visually impaired and other interested residents of Wyoming to learn about WyCB, get acquainted with each other, and explore various ways to help each other cope with vision loss in a free-flowing conversation. To participate in the chat call, dial 605-472-5395, and when prompted, enter access code 569373 followed by the # sign.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.