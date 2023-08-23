WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Albany County Genealogical Society free weekly research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. All age groups are welcome as historians from the Albany County Genealogical Society will be available to help anyone interested in researching their family history. For more information, contact ACGS Vice President Katie Morgan by email at pksmorgan@msn.com or by calling 307-399-3881.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Wyoming Council of the Blind (WyCB) Roundup: 7 p.m., via teleconference. The WyCB Roundup provides an opportunity for the blind and visually impaired and other interested residents of Wyoming to learn about WyCB, get acquainted with each other, and explore various ways to help each other cope with vision loss in a free-flowing conversation. To participate in the chat call, dial 605-472-5395, and when prompted, enter access code 569373 followed by the # sign.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
FRIDAY
(Un) Common Threads Exhibit and Sale: 3-7 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; noon-4 p.m., Sunday; at SOK Gallery, 1004 S. 2nd St. The exhibit and sale of fiber art presented by the nonprofit Laramie Art Quilters club will have its opening reception on Friday. It will feature wall hangings, mobiles, soft sculptures and other items from more than a dozen artists including Debbie Gorski, Mary Koenig, Dolly Kerr, Maureen Ten Bensen, Judy Knight, Michaella Kaszuba, Christy Spielman, Barbara Bogart, Bret Selmer, Ronda Whitman and Jodi Atherton, among others.
2023 Fermentation Festival: 5-9 p.m., at 4th Street Studios, 315 S. 4th St. The event is a fundraiser for Science Loves Art, a nonprofit organization created to bring art and science together through creation, discovery and exhibition. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit online at 4thStreetStudios.com.
Grand Opening of 4th Street Studios Art Café: 5-8 p.m., Friday; 2-6 p.m., Saturday, at 315 S. 4th St. New studio hours, workshops and events scheduled. For more information and updates, visit online at 4thStreetStudios.com.
SATURDAY
Laramie Audubon Society Nature Scavenger Hunt: 9 a.m., at Undine Park with side trip. This is part of a series of free monthly events designed with children in mind, but participants of all ages are welcome. The series will take place during one Saturday morning each month. Participants can take home a prize or craft kit depending on the event. This Saturday's activity also will feature a side trip to a local greenhouse for bouquet picking. For more information or questions, contact Lisa Cox by email at lisa.missdangerpants@gmail.com or by calling 385-228-4135.
SUNDAY
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Book Reading "Through A Blue-Eyed Lens: A Memphis Memoir": 6 p.m., at SOK Gallery, 1004 S. 2nd St. Shelley Moore, a Laramie native, invites the public to a reading from her book, "Through A Blue-Eyed Lens: A Memphis Memoir." This memoir, which is set against the backdrop of public school desegregation, the city's civil rights movement and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., spans the decade of 1962-1972. Listen as Moore shares deeply personal memories about her coming of age in Memphis during a very divisive and tumultuous chapter in American history.
