.Heavy rainfall possible Friday morning through Saturday morning
from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball
County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from
Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy
rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to
flash flooding in some areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
(Un) Common Threads Exhibit and Sale: 3-7 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; noon-4 p.m., Sunday; at SOK Gallery, 1004 S. 2nd St. The exhibit and sale of fiber art presented by the nonprofit Laramie Art Quilters club will have its opening reception on Friday. It will feature wall hangings, mobiles, soft sculptures and other items from more than a dozen artists including Debbie Gorski, Mary Koenig, Dolly Kerr, Maureen Ten Bensen, Judy Knight, Michaella Kaszuba, Christy Spielman, Barbara Bogart, Bret Selmer, Ronda Whitman and Jodi Atherton, among others.
2023 Fermentation Festival: 5-9 p.m., at 4th Street Studios, 315 S. 4th St. The event is a fundraiser for Science Loves Art, a nonprofit organization created to bring art and science together through creation, discovery and exhibition. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit online at 4thStreetStudios.com.
Grand Opening of 4th Street Studios Art Café: 5-8 p.m., Friday; 2-6 p.m., Saturday, at 315 S. 4th St. New studio hours, workshops and events scheduled. For more information and updates, visit online at 4thStreetStudios.com.
SATURDAY
Laramie Audubon Society Nature Scavenger Hunt: 9 a.m., at Undine Park with side trip. This is part of a series of free monthly events designed with children in mind, but participants of all ages are welcome. The series will take place during one Saturday morning each month. Participants can take home a prize or craft kit depending on the event. This Saturday's activity also will feature a side trip to a local greenhouse for bouquet picking. For more information or questions, contact Lisa Cox by email at lisa.missdangerpants@gmail.com or by calling 385-228-4135.
SUNDAY
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Book Reading "Through A Blue-Eyed Lens: A Memphis Memoir": 6 p.m., at SOK Gallery, 1004 S. 2nd St. Shelley Moore, a Laramie native, invites the public to a reading from her book, "Through A Blue-Eyed Lens: A Memphis Memoir." This memoir, which is set against the backdrop of public school desegregation, the city's civil rights movement and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., spans the decade of 1962-1972. Listen as Moore shares deeply personal memories about her coming of age in Memphis during a very divisive and tumultuous chapter in American history.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society free weekly research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. All age groups are welcome as historians from the Albany County Genealogical Society will be available to help anyone interested in researching their family history. For more information, contact ACGS Vice President Katie Morgan by email at pksmorgan@msn.com or by calling 307-399-3881.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at Laramie United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild Introductory "Meet-and-Greet": 7 p.m., at Laramie United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. (enter through the east door from the parking lot). The meeting will be for all who are interested in the organization and signing up to work on its upcoming bi-annual fabric sale fundraiser schedule for Sept. 16 at the Albany County Fairgrounds Activity Building. The organization is looking forward to visiting with past, present and new members.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
