(Un) Common Threads Exhibit and Sale: 3-7 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; noon-4 p.m., Sunday; at SOK Gallery, 1004 S. 2nd St. The exhibit and sale of fiber art presented by the nonprofit Laramie Art Quilters club will have its opening reception on Friday. It will feature wall hangings, mobiles, soft sculptures and other items from more than a dozen artists including Debbie Gorski, Mary Koenig, Dolly Kerr, Maureen Ten Bensen, Judy Knight, Michaella Kaszuba, Christy Spielman, Barbara Bogart, Bret Selmer, Ronda Whitman and Jodi Atherton, among others.

