Laramie Audubon Society Nature Scavenger Hunt: 9 a.m., at Undine Park with side trip. This is part of a series of free monthly events designed with children in mind, but participants of all ages are welcome. The series will take place during one Saturday morning each month. Participants can take home a prize or craft kit depending on the event. This Saturday's activity also will feature a side trip to a local greenhouse for bouquet picking. For more information or questions, contact Lisa Cox by email at lisa.missdangerpants@gmail.com or by calling 385-228-4135.

