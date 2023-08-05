Calendar-Boomerang

SATURDAY

Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Last Chance to "Win a Truck": Win a 2023 Chevrolet Colorado or $40,000 toward a vehicle from GM Auto Center. Tickets cost $20 or $100 for six tickets. Winner is responsible for all local, state and federal taxes and license plates. Drawing will be Aug. 12. For more information, contact the lodge at 307-742-2024.

