WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Feeding Laramie Valley’s ‘Kids Out to Lunch’ program: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday lasting through Aug. 11, at Feeding Laramie Valley’s building in LaBonte Park, 968 N. 9th St. The organization offers this summer food program for children ages 18 and under. Adults accompanying children may also enjoy lunch at a suggested donation of $1.50. The in person on-site meals will be fresh, homemade, delicious and healthy as always. For more information contact Feeding Laramie Valley at 307-223-4399 or email sandy@feedinglaramievalley.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Albany County Genealogical Society free weekly research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors library, 1560 N. 3rd St. All age groups are welcome as historians from the Albany County Genealogical Society will be available to help anyone interested in researching their family history. For more information, contact ACGS Vice President Katie Morgan by email at pksmorgan@msn.com or by calling 307-399-3881.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s breastfeeding/pumping class: 5:30-6:30 p.m., at Ivinson’s Women and Children Center Conference Room. The class is an overview of what breastfeeding is about, how to do it and all of the benefits for mom and baby. It also will provide helpful hints on how to best go back to work, pump and resume a professional lifestyle while still breastfeeding. Sign-up online at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., at Fox Run Golf Course, 489 Wyoming Highway 230.
Quadra Dangle Fun & Friendship Set to Music: 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Quadra Dangle Square Dance Club, 3905 Grays Gable Rd. The free family event for all ages from kids to seniors will offer square dance lessons. Participants can wear informal attire as there are no square dance dress codes. For more information or questions call 307-760-1994 or email quadradangle@gmail.com.
PFLAG Laramie August meeting: 6:30 p.m., at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 602 E. Garfield St. PFLAG is the first and largest organization for LGBTQ+ people, their parents, families and allies. Guests are welcome. For more information, email pflaglaramie@gmail.com.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
SATURDAY
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Annual Alley Sale: 8 a.m.-noon., in the alley of 103 S. 2nd St. The pubic is invited. Rent a table for $15 and the lodge will advertise, and participants will take care of their own money. To reserve a spot, call the lodge at 307-742-2024. Also from 1-3 p.m. will be Bingo at the lodge.
Feeding Laramie Valley Food and Fun in the Park: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at its building in LaBonte Park, 968 N. 9th St. The event will feature games, llamas, free light lunch and a pie contest. For more information, call 307-223-4399 or email lina@feedinglaramievalley.org.
SUNDAY
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
