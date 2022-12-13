TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...North Laramie Range, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County and Laramie Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
TUESDAY
South of Laramie Water & Sewer District monthly board meeting: 5:30 p.m., at 2461 County Shop Rd.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St.
Albany County Genealogical Society monthly meeting: 7 p.m., at Relief Society Room, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3311 Hayford Ave. Meetings are free and open to the public. This program will be “What’s in a Photo: How to find Hidden Clues.”
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. This will be the last meeting before the holidays with no meetings scheduled for Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Albany County Planning and Zoning regular meeting: 5 p.m., at Albany County Courthouse, 525 E. Grand Ave. or via Zoom teleconferencing. The agenda and information about how to join the meeting is available on the website co.albany.wy.us.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Parks, Tree and Recreation Advisory Board regular meeting: 6:30 p.m., via Zoom meeting at https://tinyurl.com/3c66tr58. Meeting ID is: 838 5218 4276. Passcode is: 450633. For more information, contact the city of Laramie, City Manager's Office at 307-721-5304.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
