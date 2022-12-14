Calendar-Boomerang

WEDNESDAY

Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. This will be the last meeting before the holidays with no meetings scheduled for Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus