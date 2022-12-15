THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
SATURDAY
Laramie Holiday Art and Music Thing: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at Historic Laramie Railroad Depot, 600 S. 1st St. This is the free event’s 10th anniversary with about five bands and 17 artists featuring paintings, fabrics, glass blowing and photography. There also will be food, refreshments and beer available.
SUNDAY
First Baptist Church presents “O Come Let Us Adore Him: A Journey Through Advent”: 11 a.m., at 1517 E. Canby St. The special musical Christmas worship service includes the choir and handbells directed by Jenny Priceman. Soloists will include Hannah Lesley, violin; Kitty Haas, Glenda Hines and Eric Moorhouse will sing solos; and “Joy to the World” played by a jazz ensemble. A brass ensemble will close the services playing “Angels We Have Heard On High.” Kit Ng will be the accompanist on piano.
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Member Appreciation Tom & Jerry Party: 2 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd. St. For members and guests, and bring an appetizer to share.
Friends of Music organ concert: 3 p.m., at UW Buchanan Center for the Fine Arts Concert Hall. Free of charge and open for everyone, especially children or young people who would like to know more about pipe organs. Concerts last about 90 minutes, and players are anyone who would like to play. For more information, contact Punch Williamson at 307-761-3889.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
