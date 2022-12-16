Calendar-Boomerang

SATURDAY

Laramie Holiday Art and Music Thing: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at Historic Laramie Railroad Depot, 600 S. 1st St. This is the free event’s 10th anniversary with about five bands and 17 artists featuring paintings, fabrics, glass blowing and photography. There also will be food, refreshments and beer available.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus