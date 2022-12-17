SATURDAY
Laramie Holiday Art and Music Thing: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at Historic Laramie Railroad Depot, 600 S. 1st St. This is the free event’s 10th anniversary with about five bands and 17 artists featuring paintings, fabrics, glass blowing and photography. There also will be food, refreshments and beer available.
SUNDAY
First Baptist Church presents “O Come Let Us Adore Him: A Journey Through Advent”: 11 a.m., at 1517 E. Canby St. The special musical Christmas worship service includes the choir and handbells directed by Jenny Priceman. Soloists will include Hannah Lesley, violin; Kitty Haas, Glenda Hines and Eric Moorhouse will sing solos; and “Joy to the World” played by a jazz ensemble. A brass ensemble will close the services playing “Angels We Have Heard On High.” Kit Ng will be the accompanist on piano.
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Member Appreciation Tom & Jerry Party: 2 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd. St. For members and guests, and bring an appetizer to share.
Friends of Music organ concert: 3 p.m., at UW Buchanan Center for the Fine Arts Concert Hall. Free of charge and open for everyone, especially children or young people who would like to know more about pipe organs. Concerts last about 90 minutes, and players are anyone who would like to play. For more information, contact Punch Williamson at 307-761-3889.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea: A meeting is not scheduled for this week, and also is taking a holiday break for Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. The next scheduled meeting will be Jan. 11. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Soup & Solstice — Feeding Laramie Valley: 5-7 p.m., at 968 N. 9th St. The event will bring together community members of all skill levels in a soup cook-off, and partner with local artists and novice crafters to provide handcrafted bowls which can be purchased as a fundraiser. Proceeds will go directly to supporting Feeding Laramie Valley’s mission of building equitable, just and sustainable food systems in Albany County. For more information, call 307-223-4399 or email meara@feedinglaramievalley.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.