Calendar-Boomerang

SUNDAY

First Baptist Church presents “O Come Let Us Adore Him: A Journey Through Advent”: 11 a.m., at 1517 E. Canby St. The special musical Christmas worship service includes the choir and handbells directed by Jenny Priceman. Soloists will include Hannah Lesley, violin; Kitty Haas, Glenda Hines and Eric Moorhouse will sing solos; and “Joy to the World” played by a jazz ensemble. A brass ensemble will close the services playing “Angels We Have Heard On High.” Kit Ng will be the accompanist on piano.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus