...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills of 40 to 50 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wyoming, mainly
along and west of the Laramie Range.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick
layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens.
&&
Albany County offices: Because of inclement weather this week, the county commissioners voted Tuesday evening to close all county administration offices on Thursday, Dec. 22, to begin the Christmas holiday. Normal operations will resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
For the New Year’s holiday, all Albany County offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2. Normal operations will resume during regular working hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
City of Laramie offices: All city administrative offices will be closed because of inclement weather Thursday, Dec. 22, and will remain closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday. Offices will reopen for regular working hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
For the New Year’s holiday, all city of Laramie offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2. Normal operations will resume during regular working hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
For information about hours for the Laramie Community Recreation Center, visit the website cityoflaramie.org.
City of Laramie solid waste and recycling: The following is its schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Trash and recycling will be picked up as normal on: Thursday, Dec. 22 (for accessible carts); Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26; Friday, Dec. 30; and Monday, Jan. 2. However, administrative offices will be closed and staff will not be available to answer phones.
For the city landfill and recycling center; Christmas — Thursday, Dec. 22, open 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23, open 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 24, open 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26, closed; New Year’s — Friday, Dec. 30, open normal hours, Saturday, Dec. 31, open 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, closed.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
SATURDAY
Harvest Church Christmas Eve Family Candelight Service: 4 p.m., at Harvest Church, 2535 Harvest Dr. For more information, call 307-745-9494.
American Legion Post 14 annual Christmas Eve Party: 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. Open to all veterans and their families for free food and celebration with fellow veterans.
SUNDAY
Harvest Church Christmas Family Worship Service: 10 a.m., at Harvest Church, 2535 Harvest Dr. For more information, call 307-745-9494.
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 38th annual Christmas Dinner: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. Traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, free and open to the public. Delivered meals are available by calling 307-742-2024 between 3-7 p.m. to sign up ahead of time before Friday, Dec. 23.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.