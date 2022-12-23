UPCOMING WEATHER/HOLIDAY CLOSURES
Albany County offices: For the Christmas holiday, all county administrative offices are closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26. Normal operations will resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
For the New Year’s holiday, all Albany County offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2. Normal operations will resume during regular working hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
City of Laramie offices: All city administrative offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday. Offices will reopen for regular working hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
For the New Year’s holiday, all city of Laramie offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2. Normal operations will resume during regular working hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
For information about hours for the Laramie Community Recreation Center, visit the website cityoflaramie.org.
City of Laramie solid waste and recycling: The following is its schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Trash and recycling will be picked up as normal on: Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26; Friday, Dec. 30; and Monday, Jan. 2. However, administrative offices will be closed and staff will not be available to answer phones.
For the city landfill and recycling center; Christmas — Friday, Dec. 23, open 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 24, open 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26, closed; New Year’s — Friday, Dec. 30, open normal hours, Saturday, Dec. 31, open 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, closed.
For more information, visit the website cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste or call 307-721-5279.
SATURDAY
Harvest Church Christmas Eve Family Candelight Service: 4 p.m., at Harvest Church, 2535 Harvest Dr. For more information, call 307-745-9494.
American Legion Post 14 annual Christmas Eve Party: 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. Open to all veterans and their families for free food and celebration with fellow veterans.
SUNDAY
Harvest Church Christmas Family Worship Service: 10 a.m., at Harvest Church, 2535 Harvest Dr. For more information, call 307-745-9494.
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 38th annual Christmas Dinner: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. Traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, free and open to the public. Delivered meals are available by calling 307-742-2024 between 3-7 p.m. to sign up ahead of time before Friday, Dec. 23.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
