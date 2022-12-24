UPCOMING HOLIDAY CLOSURES
Albany County offices: For the Christmas holiday, all county administrative offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26. Normal operations will resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
For the New Year’s holiday, all Albany County offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2. Normal operations will resume during regular working hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
City of Laramie offices: All city administrative offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday. Offices will reopen for regular working hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
For the New Year’s holiday, all city of Laramie offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2. Normal operations will resume during regular working hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
For information about hours for the Laramie Community Recreation Center, visit the website cityoflaramie.org.
City of Laramie solid waste and recycling: The following is its schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Trash and recycling will be picked up as normal on: Monday, Dec. 26; Friday, Dec. 30; and Monday, Jan. 2. However, administrative offices will be closed and staff will not be available to answer phones.
For the city landfill and recycling center; Christmas — Saturday, Dec. 24, open 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26, closed; New Year’s — Friday, Dec. 30, open normal hours, Saturday, Dec. 31, open 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, closed.
For more information, visit the website cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste or call 307-721-5279.
SATURDAY
Harvest Church Christmas Eve Family Candlelight Service: 4 p.m., at Harvest Church, 2535 Harvest Dr. For more information, call 307-745-9494.
American Legion Post 14 annual Christmas Eve Party: 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. Open to all veterans and their families for free food and celebration with fellow veterans.
SUNDAY
Harvest Church Christmas Family Worship Service: 10 a.m., at Harvest Church, 2535 Harvest Dr. For more information, call 307-745-9494.
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 38th annual Christmas Dinner: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. Traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, free and open to the public. Delivered meals are available by calling 307-742-2024 between 3-7 p.m. to sign up ahead of time before Friday, Dec. 23.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea: A meeting is not scheduled this week, and also is taking a holiday break for Jan. 4. The next scheduled meeting will be Jan. 11. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Jackie’s retirement party: 2-4 p.m., at Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building, 3510 S. 3rd St. Help celebrate Jackie Gonzales’ 43 years of service for the county as an employee and longtime county clerk. Refreshments will be available.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.