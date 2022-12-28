UPCOMING HOLIDAY CLOSURES
Albany County offices: For the New Year’s holiday, all Albany County offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2. Normal operations will resume during regular working hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
City of Laramie offices: For the New Year’s holiday, all city of Laramie offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2. Normal operations will resume during regular working hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
For information about hours for the Laramie Community Recreation Center, visit the website cityoflaramie.org.
City of Laramie solid waste and recycling: The following is its schedule for the New Year’s holiday. Trash and recycling will be picked up as normal on: Friday, Dec. 30; and Monday, Jan. 2. However, administrative offices will be closed and staff will not be available to answer phones.
For the city landfill and recycling center; for New Year’s holiday — Friday, Dec. 30, open normal hours, Saturday, Dec. 31, open 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, closed.
For more information, visit the website cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste or call 307-721-5279.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea: A meeting is not scheduled this week, and also is taking a holiday break for Jan. 4. The next scheduled meeting will be Jan. 11. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Jackie’s retirement party: 2-4 p.m., at Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building, 3510 S. 3rd St. Help celebrate Jackie Gonzales’ 43 years of service for the county as an employee and longtime county clerk. Refreshments will be available.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
SUNDAY
Harvest Church Happy New Year Worship Service: 10 a.m., at Harvest Church, 2535 Harvest Dr. For more information, call 307-745-9494.
