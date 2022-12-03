SATURDAY
Christmas Bazaar and Flea Market: 9-11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St., east entrance. Baked goods, needlework/handicrafts, coffee, tea, chocolate, cards, gift wrap and flea market.
Ivinson Hospital’s Pinecone Gift Shop Holiday Sale and Open House: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Ivinson Memorial Hospital west atrium (door No. 4), 255 N. 30th St. Free treats, gift wrapping and gift with purchase for the first 50 customers. Santa Clause will be there in the afternoon.
Wyoming Women’s History House Holiday Open House: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 317 S. 2nd St. Enjoy viewing suffrage history amidst beautiful holiday decor, treats and music. Free and open for the public, and donations are welcome.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., at UW Fieldhouse. Hear from health care professionals and get your steps in. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission special meeting: 1 p.m., at Albany County Annex building, 1002 S. 3rd St., or via Zoom. The agenda and information about how to join the meeting on Zoom can be found at co.albany.wy.us.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
UW Jazz Faculty presents Live Edge: 5 p.m., at Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. Join the University of Wyoming’s new jazz trio Live Edge featuring Ben Markley on piano, Seth Lewis on double bass and Andy Wheelock on percussion for their debut performance and advance listen of their debut record. Admission open to the public and free.
Trauma & Crisis to Hope & Resilience Class: 6:30-8 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. 7th St., for anyone and everyone to explore suicide prevention with Pastor Nathan Keith, M.S., a chaplain certified with the International Conference of Police Chaplains. For more information, email pastornate3421@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. at the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Laramie Women’s Club monthly meeting: noon, at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. University Ave. Meetings, on the second Thursday of every month through May, are open to the public and feature potluck dining and special speakers.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia meets: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans meets: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
UW Theatre and Dance presents “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11, at UW Arts and Sciences Auditorium. Celebrate the holiday season with a cherished family favorite. The show will be directed by Aaron Wood and Juliana Freude and choreographed by Freude, Wood, Cat Kamrath and Margaret Wilson. The ballet also will be accompanied by the UW Symphony Orchestra, directed by Dr. Michael Griffith, and UW Lab School Treble Choir, directed by Jennifer Mellizo. Tickets are available at 307-766-6666 or at tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
DEC. 10
United Presbyterian Church Cookie Sale and Bazaar: 9 a.m.-noon, at 215 S. 11th St. The event features 10,000 Villages items with all proceeds going toward Family Promise of Albany County to support its work in the Laramie area.
Zonta Club of Laramie Free Clothing Open House: 1-3 p.m., at third floor of Laramie Elks Lodge, 103 S. 2nd St. Gently used and donated clothing is available free of charge for women entering or in the workforce. This open house is on the second Saturday of the month during UW semesters.