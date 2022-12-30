UPCOMING HOLIDAY CLOSURES
Albany County offices: For the New Year’s holiday, all Albany County offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2. Normal operations will resume during regular working hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
UPCOMING HOLIDAY CLOSURES
Albany County offices: For the New Year’s holiday, all Albany County offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2. Normal operations will resume during regular working hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
City of Laramie offices: For the New Year’s holiday, all city of Laramie offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2. Normal operations will resume during regular working hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
For information about hours for the Laramie Community Recreation Center, visit the website cityoflaramie.org.
City of Laramie solid waste and recycling: The following is its schedule for the New Year’s holiday. Trash and recycling will be picked up as normal on: Friday, Dec. 30; and Monday, Jan. 2. However, administrative offices will be closed and staff will not be available to answer phones.
For the city landfill and recycling center; for New Year’s holiday — Friday, Dec. 30, open normal hours, Saturday, Dec. 31, open 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, closed.
For more information, visit the website cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste or call 307-721-5279.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 14 New Year’s Eve Casino Night: 5:30 p.m.-midnight, at 417 E. Ivinson Ave., Roaring 20s theme, free food and prizes. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic champagne at midnight. Proceeds go toward Wyoming Boys and Girls State.
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 New Year’s Eve dinner and celebration: 6 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St., for members and guests. Prime rib dinner, music and Blackjack. Cost is $20 per person. Limited quantity, and call 307-742-2024 to make a reservation by 5 p.m. on Thursday.
SUNDAY
Harvest Church Happy New Year Worship Service: 10 a.m., at Harvest Church, 2535 Harvest Dr. For more information, call 307-745-9494.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Albany County Public Library Board special meeting: 4 p.m., at the Laramie Branch Library, 310 S. 8th St. Participants can also join online via bit.ly/3ued89J. The ACPL board will receive regular monthly reports and will discuss library credit cards, 2023 holiday closures and the library’s ongoing strategic planning process.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.