UPCOMING HOLIDAY CLOSURES
Albany County offices: For the New Year’s holiday, all Albany County offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. Normal operations will resume during regular working hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
City of Laramie offices: For the New Year’s holiday, all city of Laramie offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. Normal operations will resume during regular working hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
For information about hours for the Laramie Community Recreation Center, visit the website cityoflaramie.org.
City of Laramie solid waste and recycling: The following is its schedule for the New Year’s holiday. Trash and recycling will be picked up as normal on Monday, Jan. 2. However, administrative offices will be closed and staff will not be available to answer phones.
For the city landfill and recycling center; for New Year’s holiday — Saturday, Dec. 31, open 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, closed.
For more information, visit the website cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste or call 307-721-5279.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 14 New Year’s Eve Casino Night: 5:30 p.m.-midnight, at 417 E. Ivinson Ave., Roaring 20s theme, free food and prizes. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic champagne at midnight. Proceeds go toward Wyoming Boys and Girls State.
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 New Year’s Eve dinner and celebration: 6 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St., for members and guests. Prime rib dinner, music and Blackjack. Cost is $20 per person. Limited quantity, and call 307-742-2024 to make a reservation by 5 p.m. on Thursday.
SUNDAY
Harvest Church Happy New Year Worship Service: 10 a.m., at Harvest Church, 2535 Harvest Dr. For more information, call 307-745-9494.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Albany County Public Library Board special meeting: 4 p.m., at the Laramie Branch Library, 310 S. 8th St. Participants can also join online via bit.ly/3ued89J. The ACPL board will receive regular monthly reports and will discuss library credit cards, 2023 holiday closures and the library’s ongoing strategic planning process.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea: A meeting is not scheduled this week. The next scheduled meeting will be Jan. 11. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m., at the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia meets: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans meets: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.