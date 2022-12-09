Calendar-Boomerang

UW Theatre and Dance presents “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11, at UW Arts and Sciences Auditorium. Celebrate the holiday season with a cherished family favorite. The show will be directed by Aaron Wood and Juliana Freude and choreographed by Freude, Wood, Cat Kamrath and Margaret Wilson. The ballet also will be accompanied by the UW Symphony Orchestra, directed by Dr. Michael Griffith, and UW Lab School Treble Choir, directed by Jennifer Mellizo. Tickets are available at 307-766-6666 or at tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.

