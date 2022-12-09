UW Theatre and Dance presents “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11, at UW Arts and Sciences Auditorium. Celebrate the holiday season with a cherished family favorite. The show will be directed by Aaron Wood and Juliana Freude and choreographed by Freude, Wood, Cat Kamrath and Margaret Wilson. The ballet also will be accompanied by the UW Symphony Orchestra, directed by Dr. Michael Griffith, and UW Lab School Treble Choir, directed by Jennifer Mellizo. Tickets are available at 307-766-6666 or at tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
SATURDAY
United Presbyterian Church Cookie Sale and Bazaar: 9 a.m.-noon, at 215 S. 11th St. The event features 10,000 Villages items with all proceeds going toward Family Promise of Albany County to support its work in the Laramie area.
Zonta Club of Laramie Free Clothing Open House: 1-3 p.m., at third floor of Laramie Elks Lodge, 103 S. 2nd St. Gently used and donated clothing is available free of charge for women entering or in the workforce. This open house is on the second Saturday of the month during UW semesters.
Laramie Women’s Club Christmas sale: 3-6 p.m., at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. University Ave. Bargains galore. Cash, debit and credit cards accepted. Proceeds to toward Laramie Plains Museum.
SUNDAY
Laramie Women’s Club Christmas sale: 1-4 p.m., at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. University Ave. Bargains galore. Cash, debit and credit cards accepted. Proceeds to toward Laramie Plains Museum.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
Trauma & Crisis to Hope & Resilience Class: 6:30-8 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. 7th St., for anyone and everyone to explore compassion fatigue with Pastor Nathan Keith, M.S., a chaplain certified with the International Conference of Police Chaplains. For more information, email pastornate3421@gmail.com.
The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild meets: 7 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. Enter the building on the lower east side doorway from the parking lot. This is a date change because of the holidays. Anyone interested in textiles, fabric design, construction, alterations, fitting and accessories for professional or person sewing is welcome. For more information, contact Sue (srgreen54@yahoo.com), Jean (jeanttaylor@gmail.com) or Bobbie (rlschimek@gmail.com).
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
South of Laramie Water & Sewer District monthly board meeting: 5:30 p.m., at 2461 County Shop Rd.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St.
Albany County Genealogical Society monthly meeting: 7 p.m., at Relief Society Room, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3311 Hayford Ave. Meetings are free and open to the public. This program will be “What’s in a Photo: How to find Hidden Clues.”
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. This will be the last meeting before the holidays with no meetings scheduled for Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.