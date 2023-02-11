Calendar-Boomerang

SATURDAY

Laramie Audubon Society’s Tracks and Trails in the Snow outing: meet at 8 a.m. at 1st Street Plaza, 106 E. Grand Ave. Learn how to identify wildlife tracks in the snow. The event is free, open to the public and families are welcome. Participants must be able to snowshoe or cross-country ski. Dress appropriately for a day in the cold and snow, and bring snacks, lunch and water. The pace is slow with frequent stops to check out animal sign.

