SATURDAY
Laramie Audubon Society’s Tracks and Trails in the Snow outing: meet at 8 a.m. at 1st Street Plaza, 106 E. Grand Ave. Learn how to identify wildlife tracks in the snow. The event is free, open to the public and families are welcome. Participants must be able to snowshoe or cross-country ski. Dress appropriately for a day in the cold and snow, and bring snacks, lunch and water. The pace is slow with frequent stops to check out animal sign.
Chocolate Fiesta fundraiser: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by and at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 E. Gibbon St. Pick up an amazing treat for that special someone just in time for Valentine’s Day. Homemade chocolate creations and divine desserts will be available with all proceeds donated to the Downtown Clinic. Dessert donations are welcome and can be dropped off from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at the above location or email 1dangrous1@gmail.com for pickup.
Zonta Club of Laramie’s Suited for Success: 1-3 p.m., at third floor of Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582, 103 S. 2nd St. Gently used and donated clothing is available free of charge for women entering or in the workforce. The open house is on the second Saturday of the month during UW semesters. Clothing collection, storage and distribution is sponsored by Zonta Club of Laramie, a philanthropic organization that advocates for and supports women and girls in our community and globally.
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Sweetheart Dinner fundraiser: 5:30 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. The dinner will include ham, green beans, potatoes and dessert. The fundraiser will also feature a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, gun-raffle drawing and music. Cost is $15 per member or guest. There will be limited quantity, and contact the Lodge for reservation at 307-742-2024.
SUNDAY
UW Music presents Duo Sampa: 3 p.m., at University of Wyoming’s Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The free recital open to all features guest artists Duo Sampa; Helber Fernandes, piano, and Lucas H.T. Martins, violin, bringing to light earlier works by Cesar Guerra-Peixe, an influential composer in the South American modernist and nationalist movement.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Dr.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
UW Music Faculty Recital Series: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming’s Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The free recital open to all will feature pianist Jiwon Han, a South Korean-born pianist who is establishing himself as a versatile chamber musician and collaborative pianist. The recital will include works by Beethoven, Florence Price, John Corigliano and Liszt.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m., at the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
The Bible in Six Weeks: 7-8:30 p.m., at Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. The six-week event on Wednesdays is focused on learning something hopeful for the new year, and is sponsored by Laramie Reformed Presbyterian Church. For more information call 307-460-4321.
UW Buchanan Center for Performing Arts presents Tami Petty: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming’s BCPA Recital Hall. Bring your valentine to an evening of opera featuring Petty, a soprano hailed by the New York Times as a “powerful soprano,” and a recent award winner of the Joy in Singing Competition. Petty has performed with the American Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall, with New York Philharmonic at Avery Fisher Hall and with Voices of Ascension at Alice Tully Hall. She will be joined by pianist Miori Sugiyama, and active soloist and collaborative artist whose solo debut recitals include appearances at Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall, Merkin Concert Hall, Bargemusic, Lincoln Center, Galapagos Art Space and on Aspen Public Radio. Tickets are $5 and available at 307-766-6666 or the website tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
UW Chamber Orchestra presents “Concerto Soiree”: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming’s Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The UW Chamber Orchestra, directed by Dr. Beth Vanderborgh and also highlighting many soloists, will feature an evening of mainly Baroque concertos by Bach, Telemann, Vivaldi, Walker, Leo, Tchaikovsky and Piazolla. Tickets are available at 307-766-6666 or the website tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.