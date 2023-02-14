TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m., at the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
The Bible in Six Weeks: 7-8:30 p.m., at Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. The six-week event on Wednesdays is focused on learning something hopeful for the new year, and is sponsored by Laramie Reformed Presbyterian Church. For more information call 307-460-4321.
UW Buchanan Center for Performing Arts presents Tami Petty: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming’s BCPA Recital Hall. Bring your valentine to an evening of opera featuring Petty, a soprano hailed by the New York Times as a “powerful soprano,” and a recent award winner of the Joy in Singing Competition. Petty has performed with the American Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall, with New York Philharmonic at Avery Fisher Hall and with Voices of Ascension at Alice Tully Hall. She will be joined by pianist Miori Sugiyama, and active soloist and collaborative artist whose solo debut recitals include appearances at Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall, Merkin Concert Hall, Bargemusic, Lincoln Center, Galapagos Art Space and on Aspen Public Radio. Tickets are $5 and available at 307-766-6666 or the website tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
UW Chamber Orchestra presents “Concerto Soiree”: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming’s Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The UW Chamber Orchestra, directed by Dr. Beth Vanderborgh and also highlighting many soloists, will feature an evening of mainly Baroque concertos by Bach, Telemann, Vivaldi, Walker, Leo, Tchaikovsky and Piazolla. Tickets are available at 307-766-6666 or the website tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.