WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m., at the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
The Bible in Six Weeks: 7-8:30 p.m., at Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. The six-week event on Wednesdays is focused on learning something hopeful for the new year, and is sponsored by Laramie Reformed Presbyterian Church. For more information call 307-460-4321.
UW Buchanan Center for Performing Arts presents Tami Petty: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming’s BCPA Recital Hall. Bring your valentine to an evening of opera featuring Petty, a soprano hailed by the New York Times as a “powerful soprano,” and a recent award winner of the Joy in Singing Competition. Petty has performed with the American Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall, with New York Philharmonic at Avery Fisher Hall and with Voices of Ascension at Alice Tully Hall. She will be joined by pianist Miori Sugiyama, and active soloist and collaborative artist whose solo debut recitals include appearances at Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall, Merkin Concert Hall, Bargemusic, Lincoln Center, Galapagos Art Space and on Aspen Public Radio. Tickets are $5 and available at 307-766-6666 or the website tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
City of Laramie Board of Health regular meeting: 6:15 p.m., at Annex Building conference room, 405 E. Grand Ave. The meeting can also be accesses via Zoom with meeting ID #822 0018 6634, passcode #233798. The agenda is available on the website cityoflaramie.org/agendacenter. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 307-721-5220.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
UW Chamber Orchestra presents “Concerto Soiree”: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming’s Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The UW Chamber Orchestra, directed by Dr. Beth Vanderborgh and also highlighting many soloists, will feature an evening of mainly Baroque concertos by Bach, Telemann, Vivaldi, Walker, Leo, Tchaikovsky and Piazolla. Tickets are available at 307-766-6666 or the website tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
FRIDAY
Albany County CattleWomen meets: 11:30 a.m., at a location to be determined. Visit the website wyaccw.com during the week before the meeting for location and more information.
American Legion Post 14 Friday Fish Fry: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Friday Fish Fry will continue through March. The cost is $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
SATURDAY
Hospice of Laramie Taste and Toast: 4 p.m., at Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym, 710 E. Garfield St. Celebrate local businesses while supporting Hospice of Laramie. Participating local businesses will provide “tastes” from their menus in a casual “tasting fair” atmosphere, and compete for “favorite” in various food and beverage categories. The community will have the opportunity to “toast” our local chefs, bakers, brewers, and makers of the foods and beverages we have right here in Laramie while enjoying music, a silent auction, and other activities. This exciting new fundraiser replaces Hospice’s long-running FeBREWary event. Tickets (only 18 left as of Tuesday afternoon) are available at $35 each, and donations for $15 to support Hospice of Laramie are accepted at this website link tinyurl.com/2zv8dese.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Friends of Music organ concert: 3 p.m., at UW Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Concert Hall. Free of charge and open for everyone, especially children or young people who would like to know more about pipe organs. Concerts last about 90 minutes, and players are anyone who would like to play. For more information, contact Punch Williamson at 307-761-3889.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.