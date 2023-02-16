THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
City of Laramie Board of Health regular meeting: 6:15 p.m., at Annex Building conference room, 405 E. Grand Ave. The meeting can also be accesses via Zoom with meeting ID #822 0018 6634, passcode #233798. The agenda is available on the website cityoflaramie.org/agendacenter. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 307-721-5220.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
UW Chamber Orchestra presents “Concerto Soiree”: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming’s Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The UW Chamber Orchestra, directed by Dr. Beth Vanderborgh and also highlighting many soloists, will feature an evening of mainly Baroque concertos by Bach, Telemann, Vivaldi, Walker, Leo, Tchaikovsky and Piazolla. Tickets are available at 307-766-6666 or the website tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
FRIDAY
Albany County CattleWomen meets: 11:30 a.m., at a location to be determined. Visit the website wyaccw.com during the week before the meeting for location and more information.
American Legion Post 14 Friday Fish Fry: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Friday Fish Fry will continue through March. The cost is $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
SATURDAY
Hospice of Laramie Taste and Toast: 4 p.m., at Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym, 710 E. Garfield St. Celebrate local businesses while supporting Hospice of Laramie. Participating local businesses will provide “tastes” from their menus in a casual “tasting fair” atmosphere, and compete for “favorite” in various food and beverage categories. The community will have the opportunity to “toast” our local chefs, bakers, brewers, and makers of the foods and beverages we have right here in Laramie while enjoying music, a silent auction, and other activities. This exciting new fundraiser replaces Hospice’s long-running FeBREWary event. Tickets (only 18 left as of Tuesday afternoon) are available at $35 each, and donations for $15 to support Hospice of Laramie are accepted at this website link tinyurl.com/2zv8dese.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Friends of Music organ concert: 3 p.m., at UW Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Concert Hall. Free of charge and open for everyone, especially children or young people who would like to know more about pipe organs. Concerts last about 90 minutes, and players are anyone who would like to play. For more information, contact Punch Williamson at 307-761-3889.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.