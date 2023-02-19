SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Friends of Music organ concert: 3 p.m., at UW Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Concert Hall. Free of charge and open for everyone, especially children or young people who would like to know more about pipe organs. Concerts last about 90 minutes, and players are anyone who would like to play. For more information, contact Punch Williamson at 307-761-3889.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
President’s Day office closures: All Albany County and city of Laramie administrative offices will be closed and resume normal hours on Tuesday. The city’s trash and recycling collections normally picked up on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday, and the landfill/recycling center will also be closed on Monday.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Dr.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Albany County Historical Society monthly meeting: 7 p.m., at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. University Ave. Retired Laramie lawyer and journalist Phil White will give a presentation on “The History of African Americans at the University of Wyoming.” The meeting is free and open to everyone, and refreshments will be served. For more information or questions, contact Jane Nelson at 307-745-8541.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
The Bible in Six Weeks: 7-8:30 p.m., at Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. This is the final of a six-week event focused on learning something hopeful for the new year, and sponsored by Laramie Reformed Presbyterian Church. For more information call 307-460-4321.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
UW Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band “Winter Concert”: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming’s Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The UW Wind Symphony, conducted by Dr. Robert Belser, and the UW Symphonic Band, conducted by Joseph Carver and Amber Sturdevant, present their “Winter Concert.” The combined concert will feature a program of band classics and favorites of Belser, longtime director of bands, including “Flourish for Wind Band,” “Sheltering Sky,” “Emperata Overture,” “Candide Overture,” “Apollo Unleashed,” “Irish Tune from County Derry,” “Shepherd’s Hey,” and Holst’s “Second Suite in F.” Tickets are available at 307-766-6666, the website tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984 or in person from noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the BCPA Box Office.
FRIDAY
American Legion Post 14 Friday Fish Fry: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Friday Fish Fry will continue through March. The cost is $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers.