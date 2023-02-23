THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
UW Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band “Winter Concert”: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming’s Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. The UW Wind Symphony, conducted by Dr. Robert Belser, and the UW Symphonic Band, conducted by Joseph Carver and Amber Sturdevant, present their “Winter Concert.” The combined concert will feature a program of band classics and favorites of Belser, longtime director of bands, including “Flourish for Wind Band,” “Sheltering Sky,” “Emperata Overture,” “Candide Overture,” “Apollo Unleashed,” “Irish Tune from County Derry,” “Shepherd’s Hey,” and Holst’s “Second Suite in F.” Tickets are available at 307-766-6666, the website tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984 or in person from noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the BCPA Box Office.
FRIDAY
Laramie Cares Foundation free QPR training: 1-2:30 p.m., at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. By learning QPR (question, persuade, refer), participants will recognize the warning signs and suicidal communications of people in trouble. QPR is not a form of counseling or treatment, rather it is intended to offer hope through positive action. People of all ages are welcome. For more information, call 307-721-2970.
American Legion Post 14 Friday Fish Fry: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Friday Fish Fry will continue through March. The cost is $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
UW Music presents guest recital: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming’s Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. This free recital open to everyone will feature guest flutist Orlando Cela and pianist Chi-Chen Wu. It will present works by Georges Enescu, Anne Guzzo, Johann Sebastian Bach, Krzysztof Penderecki and Sergei Prokofiev. The recital culminates Cela’s residency at UW, when he also will give a talk on “Career Paths for Musicians” and work with students.
The Acting Company presents “The Three Muskeeters” special event: 7:30 p.m. at University of Wyoming’s Arts and Sciences Auditorium. The UW Department of Theatre and Dance welcomes The Acting Company in its national touring production of “The Three Muskeeters.” The performance mashes up waltz with spoken word and high court drama with high fashion hip-hop to reclaim the swashbuckling classic for today, shedding new light on this favorite story. Tickets are available at 307-766-6666, the website tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984 or in person from noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the BCPA Box Office.
SUNDAY
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Dr.
The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild meets: 7 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. Enter the building on the lower east side doorway from the parking lot. The group generally meets on the fourth Mondays of the month. Anyone interested in textiles, fabric design, construction, alterations, fitting and accessories for professional or person sewing is welcome. For more information, contact Sue (srgreen54@yahoo.com), Jean (jeanttaylor@gmail.com) or Bobbie (rlschimek@gmail.com).