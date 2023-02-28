TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 40 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County, Goshen County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any areas that still have existing snowpack will experience areas of blowing and drifting snow that will create poor visibility and slick roads that will further make driving conditions hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning March 1, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. Members of the ACGS are offering free drop-in research assistance. No reservations are required. For more information, albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s free labor and delivery class and unit tours: 5:30 p.m., at third floor of Women and Children Center Conference Room. Register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Albany County Republican Party elections meeting: 6 p.m., at Fox Run Golf Course, 489 Wyoming Highway 230. Elections will be for party leadership, chairman, vice-chairman, state committeeman and state comitteewoman. For questions and more information, call 307-399-1651. An Albany County Republican Party monthly meeting will follow the elections.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
