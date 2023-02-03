Friends of the Library Book Sale, 2:30-5:30 p.m., at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. Friday’s sale is members-only shopping. Membership is open to everyone and sign-up is available at the circulation desk, online at friends.acplwy.org, or at the door. Annual memberships are $10 per person, $15 per household and $50 benefactor. New membership and renewals can be purchased the day of the sale. For more information, visit the Facebook page facebook.com/ACPLBookSale, email FOL_booksale@acplwy.org or call 307-721-2580 ext. 5464.
American Legion Post 14 Friday Fish Fry: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Friday Fish Fry will continue through March. The cost is $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
Elks Lodge No. 582 Fundraiser Dinner: 5:30 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. Deb’s cabbage roles, potatoes and dessert. For members and guests. Cost is $12 per person. There are limited quantities, call 307-742-2024 to make a reservation by 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
”MoneyWork$” screening of “Cars, Prom and College”: 7:30-8:30 p.m., in the large meeting room of the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. The free teen-based event, written by local playwright/educator, Deborah Kassner, will include a 20-minute video sitcom performed by young local actors, discussions of key financial management concepts and a question and answer session with financial management professionals. Families are encouraged to attend the screening that also combines music, dancing, and real-life situations to lay the foundation for families to develop an ongoing relationship with money, changing choices and consequences. For more information, contact Kassner at acttwopublishing@gmail.com or 307-920-1190.
SATURDAY
Friends of the Library Book Sale: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. Saturday’s, Sunday’s and Monday’s sale is open to the public at the same times. All items are half price on Monday. For more information, visit the Facebook page facebook.com/ACPLBookSale, email FOL_booksale@acplwy.org or call 307-721-2580 ext. 5464.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at UW Fieldhouse. Hear from health care professionals and get your steps in. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.