Calendar-Boomerang

FRIDAY

Friends of the Library Book Sale, 2:30-5:30 p.m., at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. Friday’s sale is members-only shopping. Membership is open to everyone and sign-up is available at the circulation desk, online at friends.acplwy.org, or at the door. Annual memberships are $10 per person, $15 per household and $50 benefactor. New membership and renewals can be purchased the day of the sale. For more information, visit the Facebook page facebook.com/ACPLBookSale, email FOL_booksale@acplwy.org or call 307-721-2580 ext. 5464.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus