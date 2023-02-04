Calendar-Boomerang

SATURDAY

Friends of the Library Book Sale: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. Saturday’s, Sunday’s and Monday’s sale is open to the public at the same times. All items are half price on Monday. For more information, visit the Facebook page facebook.com/ACPLBookSale, email FOL_booksale@acplwy.org or call 307-721-2580 ext. 5464.

