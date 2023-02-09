THURSDAY
Laramie Women’s Club monthly meeting: noon, at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, at 603 E. University Ave. Meetings, on the second Thursday of every month through May, are open to the public and feature potluck dining and special speakers.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., at Fox Run Golf Course, 489 Wyoming Highway 230.
PFLAG Laramie February meeting: 6:30 p.m., at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 602 E. Garfield St. PFLAG is the first and largest organization for LGBTQ+ people, their parents, families and allies. Guests are welcome. For more information, email pflaglaramie@gmail.com.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
FRIDAY
American Legion Post 14 Friday Fish Fry: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Friday Fish Fry will continue through March. The cost is $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
Albany County Public Library Cupcake Ball fundraiser: 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. Valentine’s Day family dance for parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, family friends and kids. The event, sponsored by Meadowlark Pediatrics, will feature music, a photo booth, games and snacks. Cost is $15 per couple and $5 for each additional guest. The fundraiser is for the Albany County Public Library Foundation. Tickets are available at the door or on the website foundation.acplwy.org.
SATURDAY
Laramie Audubon Society’s Tracks and Trails in the Snow outing: meet at 8 a.m. at 1st Street Plaza, 106 E. Grand Ave. Learn how to identify wildlife tracks in the snow. The event is free, open to the public and families are welcome. Participants must be able to snowshoe or cross-country ski. Dress appropriately for a day in the cold and snow, and bring snacks, lunch and water. The pace is slow with frequent stops to check out animal sign.
Chocolate Fiesta returns: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 E. Gibbon St. Enjoy your fill of chocolate treats. Proceeds will go toward the Downtown Clinic.
Zonta Club of Laramie’s Suited for Success: 1-3 p.m., at third floor of Laramie Elks Lodge, 103 S. 2nd St. Gently used and donated clothing is available free of charge for women entering or in the workforce. The open house is on the second Saturday of the month during UW semesters. Clothing collection, storage and distribution is sponsored by Zonta Club of Laramie, a philanthropic organization that advocates for and supports women and girls in our community and globally.
SUNDAY
UW Music presents Duo Sampa: 3 p.m., at University of Wyoming’s Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The free recital open to all features guest artists Duo Sampa; Helber Fernandes, piano, and Lucas H. T. Martins, violin, bringing to light earlier works by Cesar Guerra-Peixe, an influential composer in the South American modernist and nationalist movement.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Dr.
UW Music Faculty Recital Series: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming’s Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The free recital open to all will feature pianist Jiwon Han, a South Korean-born pianist who is establishing himself as a versatile chamber musician and collaborative pianist. The recital will include works by Beethoven, Florence Price, John Corigliano and Liszt.