THURSDAY
Laramie Women’s Club monthly meeting: noon, at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, at 603 E. University Ave. Meetings, on the second Thursday of every month through May, are open to the public and feature potluck dining and special speakers.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
SATURDAY
Zonta Club of Laramie’s Suited for Success: 1-3 p.m., at third floor of Laramie Elks Lodge, 103 S. 2nd St. Gently used and donated clothing is available free of charge for women entering or in the workforce. The open house is on the second Saturday of the month during UW semesters. This January open house will have a focus for student teachers, and all others are welcome.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Friends of Music organ concert: 3 p.m., at UW Arts & Sciences Auditorium. Free of charge and open for everyone, especially children or young people who would like to know more about pipe organs. Concerts last about 90 minutes, and players are anyone who would like to play. For more information, contact Punch Williamson at 307-761-3889.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
All Albany County offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Equality Day. Regular working hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
