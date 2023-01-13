Zonta Club of Laramie’s Suited for Success: 1-3 p.m., at third floor of Laramie Elks Lodge, 103 S. 2nd St. Gently used and donated clothing is available free of charge for women entering or in the workforce. The open house is on the second Saturday of the month during UW semesters. This January open house will have a focus for student teachers, and all others are welcome.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Friends of Music organ concert: 3 p.m., at UW Arts & Sciences Auditorium. Free of charge and open for everyone, especially children or young people who would like to know more about pipe organs. Concerts last about 90 minutes, and players are anyone who would like to play. For more information, contact Punch Williamson at 307-761-3889.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
All Albany County offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Equality Day. Regular working hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Albany County Historical Society meets: 7 p.m., at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. University Ave. Rodger McDaniel will give a talk about his latest book “Profiles in Courage: Standing Against the Wyoming Wind,” which features 13 Wyoming people who exhibited extraordinary courage in their political and personal lives. The meeting is free and open to everyone. Refreshments will be served. For more information or questions, contact Jane Nelson at 307-745-8541.