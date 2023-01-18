WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Southern Sioux County, North Laramie Range, Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, and the Laramie Valley. * WHEN...Through 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m., at the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
The Bible in Six Weeks: 7-8:30 p.m., at Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. The six-week event on Wednesdays is focused on learning something hopeful for the new year, and is sponsored by Laramie Reformed Presbyterian Church. For more information call 307-460-4321.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-fishing rod building for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
FRIDAY
Albany County CattleWomen meets: 11:30 a.m., at a location to be determined. Visit the website wyaccw.com in the week before the meeting for location and more information.
”MoneyWork$” premier screening: 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Phoenix Ballroom in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. Join the cast and crew for their family-friendly video project (two videos), complete with music and dancing, designed to teach teens and tweens about financial literacy. The project is written by local playwright/educator, Deborah Kassner of Studio 253 and author Marjorie Daley, and acted by Laramie teens and tweens. “MoneyWork$” presents real-life situations as they learn about budgeting, needs and wants and online safety. It also creates a starting point for families to discuss money, and serves as an introductory overview for a potential school-wide curriculum on financial literacy. A reception will follow the screening. For more information, contact Kassner at acttwopublishing@gmail.com or 307-920-1190.
