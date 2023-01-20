FRIDAY
Albany County CattleWomen meets: 11:30 a.m., at a location to be determined. Visit the website wyaccw.com in the week before the meeting for location and more information.
American Legion Post 14 Friday Fish Fry: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Friday Fish Fry will continue through March. The cost is $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
”MoneyWork$” premier screening: 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Phoenix Ballroom in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. Join the cast and crew for their family-friendly video project (two videos), complete with music and dancing, designed to teach teens and tweens about financial literacy. The project is written by local playwright/educator, Deborah Kassner of Studio 253 and author Marjorie Daley, and acted by Laramie teens and tweens. “MoneyWork$” presents real-life situations as they learn about budgeting, needs and wants and online safety. It also creates a starting point for families to discuss money, and serves as an introductory overview for a potential school-wide curriculum on financial literacy. A reception will follow the screening. For more information, contact Kassner at acttwopublishing@gmail.com or 307-920-1190.
SUNDAY
UW Music presents “Ghostly Romanticism for Strings and Piano”: 3 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The UW Department of Music’s faculty ensemble members Theresa Bogard, piano, Sherry Sinift, violin, and James Przygocki, viola, with guest cellist Hu Sisi will perform during the free concert open to the public.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. It is designed for participants over the age of 18 with or without a cane to improve walking farther, faster, more confident and make it easier for daily tasks. To register for the program, which will be every Monday and Wednesday, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Dr.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Laramie Garden Club meets: 7 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. The public is welcome, and enter through the doors on the east side of the building. The first meeting of 2023 will vote on the flower of the year and share gardening catalogs and other resources.