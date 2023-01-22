Calendar-Boomerang

SUNDAY

UW Music presents “Ghostly Romanticism for Strings and Piano”: 3 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The UW Department of Music’s faculty ensemble members Theresa Bogard, piano, Sherry Sinift, violin, and James Przygocki, viola, with guest cellist Hu Sisi will perform during the free concert open to the public.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus