UW Music presents “Ghostly Romanticism for Strings and Piano”: 3 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The UW Department of Music’s faculty ensemble members Theresa Bogard, piano, Sherry Sinift, violin, and James Przygocki, viola, with guest cellist Hu Sisi will perform during the free concert open to the public.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. It is designed for participants over the age of 18 with or without a cane to improve walking farther, faster, more confident and make it easier for daily tasks. To register for the program, which will be every Monday and Wednesday, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Dr.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Laramie Garden Club meets: 7 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. The public is welcome, and enter through the doors on the east side of the building. The first meeting of 2023 will vote on the flower of the year and share gardening catalogs and other resources.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m., at the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
The Bible in Six Weeks: 7-8:30 p.m., at Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. The six-week event on Wednesdays is focused on learning something hopeful for the new year, and is sponsored by Laramie Reformed Presbyterian Church. For more information call 307-460-4321.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.