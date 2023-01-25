Calendar-Boomerang

WEDNESDAY

Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. It is designed for participants over the age of 18 with or without a cane to improve walking farther, faster, more confident and make it easier for daily tasks. To register for the program, which will be every Monday and Wednesday, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus