”MoneyWork$” screening of “Cupcakes and Lemonade Stands”: 4-5 p.m., in the large meeting room of the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. The free tween-based event, written by local playwright/educator, Deborah Kassner, will include a 20-minute video sitcom performed by young local actors, discussions of key financial management concepts and a question and answer session with financial management professionals. Families are encouraged to attend the screening that also combines music, dancing, and real-life situations to lay the foundation for families to develop an ongoing relationship with money, changing choices and consequences. For more information, contact Kassner at acttwopublishing@gmail.com or 307-920-1190.

