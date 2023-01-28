...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Very
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
”MoneyWork$” screening of “Cupcakes and Lemonade Stands”: 4-5 p.m., in the large meeting room of the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. The free tween-based event, written by local playwright/educator, Deborah Kassner, will include a 20-minute video sitcom performed by young local actors, discussions of key financial management concepts and a question and answer session with financial management professionals. Families are encouraged to attend the screening that also combines music, dancing, and real-life situations to lay the foundation for families to develop an ongoing relationship with money, changing choices and consequences. For more information, contact Kassner at acttwopublishing@gmail.com or 307-920-1190.
SUNDAY
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, which will be every Monday and Wednesday, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Dr.
The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild meets: 7 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. Enter the building on the lower east side doorway from the parking lot. The group generally meets on the fourth Mondays of the month. Anyone interested in textiles, fabric design, construction, alterations, fitting and accessories for professional or person sewing is welcome. For more information, contact Sue (srgreen54@yahoo.com), Jean (jeanttaylor@gmail.com) or Bobbie (rlschimek@gmail.com).
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m., at the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
The Bible in Six Weeks: 7-8:30 p.m., at Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. The six-week event on Wednesdays is focused on learning something hopeful for the new year, and is sponsored by Laramie Reformed Presbyterian Church. For more information call 307-460-4321.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
FRIDAY
Friends of the Library Book Sale, 2:30-5:30 p.m., at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. Friday’s sale is members-only shopping. Membership is open to everyone and sign-up is available at the circulation desk, online at friends.acplwy.org, or at the door. Annual memberships are $10 per person, $15 per household and $50 benefactor. New membership and renewals can be purchased the day of the sale. For more information, visit the Facebook page facebook.com/ACPLBookSale, email FOL_booksale@acplwy.org or call 307-721-2580 ext. 5464.
American Legion Post 14 Friday Fish Fry: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Friday Fish Fry will continue through March. The cost is $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers.