TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, which will be every Monday and Wednesday, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m., at the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
The Bible in Six Weeks: 7-8:30 p.m., at Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. The six-week event on Wednesdays is focused on learning something hopeful for the new year, and is sponsored by Laramie Reformed Presbyterian Church. For more information call 307-460-4321.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
FRIDAY
Friends of the Library Book Sale, 2:30-5:30 p.m., at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. Friday’s sale is members-only shopping. Membership is open to everyone and sign-up is available at the circulation desk, online at friends.acplwy.org, or at the door. Annual memberships are $10 per person, $15 per household and $50 benefactor. New membership and renewals can be purchased the day of the sale. For more information, visit the Facebook page facebook.com/ACPLBookSale, email FOL_booksale@acplwy.org or call 307-721-2580 ext. 5464.
American Legion Post 14 Friday Fish Fry: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Friday Fish Fry will continue through March. The cost is $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
Elks Lodge No. 582 Fundraiser Dinner: 5:30 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. Deb's cabbage roles, potatoes and dessert. For members and guests. Cost is $12 per person. There are limited quantities, call 307-742-2024 to make a reservation by 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
”MoneyWork$” screening of “Cars, Prom and College”: 7:30-8:30 p.m., in the large meeting room of the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. The free teen-based event, written by local playwright/educator, Deborah Kassner, will include a 20-minute video sitcom performed by young local actors, discussions of key financial management concepts and a question and answer session with financial management professionals. Families are encouraged to attend the screening that also combines music, dancing, and real-life situations to lay the foundation for families to develop an ongoing relationship with money, changing choices and consequences. For more information, contact Kassner at acttwopublishing@gmail.com or 307-920-1190.