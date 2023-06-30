Calendar-Boomerang

SATURDAY

Centennial Valley Summer Art Show and Sale: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, at Nici Self Museum, 2734 Wyoming Highway 130 in Centennial. The exhibition, hosted by the Centennial Valley Historical Association, will be on display and open to the public. The show will feature original photography, paintings, pottery, stained glass, sculptures and more from more than 20 local and regional artists from rural southeast Wyoming, Centennial Valley and surrounding communities.

