Calendar-Boomerang

SATURDAYLaramie Audubon Society free nature scavenger hunt: 9 a.m., at LaPrele Park. This is part of a series of upcoming monthly events designed with children in mind, but participants of all ages are welcome. The series will take place during one Saturday morning each month. Participants can take home a prize or craft kit depending on the event. This Saturday’s activity is a sun-catcher take-home kit. For more information or questions, contact Lisa Cox by email at lisa.missdangerpants@gmail.com or by calling 385-228-4135.

SUNDAYLaramie County Master Gardeners 2023 Garden Walk: 1-5 p.m., in Cheyenne at 821 Maryland Court; 432 W. 7th Avenue; 2200 Pioneer Avenue; 616 Shaun Avenue; and 317 W. 7th Avenue. This year’s theme is “A Garden for Everyone.” For more information visit online at www.lcmg.org.

