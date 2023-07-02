Centennial Valley Summer Art Show and Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Nici Self Museum, 2734 Wyoming Highway 130 in Centennial. The exhibition, hosted by the Centennial Valley Historical Association, will be on display and open to the public. The show will feature original photography, paintings, pottery, stained glass, sculptures and more from more than 20 local and regional artists from rural southeast Wyoming, Centennial Valley and surrounding communities.
Centennial Library and Cultural Association Book Sale: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. from Saturday through Tuesday, at the Centennial Library, 27 S. 2nd St. in Centennial. Tuesday, July 4, will be Bag Day featuring $2 total all books that can fit in a bag.
Walk with a Doc:1:30-2:30 p.m., at Washington Park west shelter. Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Free to the public, the group will hear from a local healthcare provider about a health-related topic, and then it’s on to stretching and walking. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets:Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Feeding Laramie Valley's 'Kids Out to Lunch' program: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday lasting through Aug. 11, at Feeding Laramie Valley's building in LaBonte Park, 968 N. 9th St. The organization offers this summer food program for children ages 18 and under. Adults accompanying children may also enjoy lunch at a suggested donation of $1.50. The in person on-site meals will be fresh, homemade, delicious and healthy as always. For more information contact Feeding Laramie Valley at 307-223-4399 or email sandy@feedinglaramievalley.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Dr.
TUESDAY
Independence Day closures: All Albany County and city of Laramie offices will be closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Regular office hours will resume on Wednesday, July 5. For the city's solid waste and landfill/recycling center, administrative offices will be closed and collection of trash and recycling that normally occur on Tuesday will be picked up on Wednesday, July 5. For more information about those city services, visit online at www.cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste or call 307-721-5279.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. All age groups are welcome as historians from the Albany County Genealogical Society will be available to help anyone interested in researching their family history. For more information, email albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s free labor and delivery class: 5:30 p.m., in the Sugarloaf Conference Room on the third floor. The course is designed to help better understand the process of labor and delivery. It covers what to expect when it is time for a baby to be born, what to do when it is time and the laboring/delivery process. It will conclude with a brief tour of Ivinson’s women and children center. Register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.