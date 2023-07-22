Calendar-Boomerang

SATURDAY

Home On The Range Animal Haven fundraising raffle: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at ACE Hardware & Paint, 611 E. Grand Ave. The organization will be selling tickets for the Summer Fun Raffle with more than $5,000 of prizes available. Tickets are $10 each or six for $50. Winners will be drawn Saturday, July 29, at 1st Street Plaza. Funds will help provide feed and shelter for 22 neglected, abused and abandoned animals. For more information, visit online at laramiehomeontherange.org or call 307-760-4753.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus