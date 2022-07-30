SATURDAY
Backpack giveaway: 10 a.m. to noon, Cellular Plus in downtown Laramie, 318 S. 3rd St. Free backpack with school supplies available, no purchase necessary. Child must be present with an adult to claim a free backpack, while they last.
Art party for “The Vitruvian Firefighter”: noon to 1:30 p.m., Laramie Fire Training Facility, 2451 County Shop Road. Meet the artist, enjoy a root beer float and check out the fire trucks.
UW Planetarium presents “Out There, Extrasolar Worlds”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. For thousands of years, mankind thought that the Earth was the center of the universe. Thanks to our curiosity, imagination and urge to explore, we know that planets like ours are nothing special in the cosmos.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
SUNDAY
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Summer Market Day at the fairgrounds: 3-6 p.m., family night.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
Laramie League of Women Voters forum: 7 p.m., Albany County Public Library. Features candidates for state Senate District 9, House District 13 and Albany County Clerk.
FRIDAY
Breastival 2022: 10 a.m. to noon, Washington Park Shelter 1, a free event hosted by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition to mark World Breastfeeding Week.
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
Uncle Bob’s BBQ Beef Dinner: 5;30-7:30 p.m., Laramie Elks Lodge, 103 S. 2nd St. A fundraiser, the event is for lodge members and their guests. Cost is $15 and space is limited. Call 307-742-2024 by 6 p.m. Thursday for reservations.
UW Planetarium presents “Apollo to Artemis”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. See the history of lunar exploration and learn about the newest efforts to get humanity back to the moon.
Aug. 6
UW Planetarium presents “Back to the Moon For Good”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. The show opens with the first era of space exploration in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Attendees will see what that era of landers and orbiters taught us about our nearest neighbor, including the discovery of the moon’s origin.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky Women Who Rock”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist from artists such as Cyndi Lauper, The Cranberries, Florence and the Machine, Mitski, Japanese Breakfast and more in 5.1 surround as the 4K planetarium sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns and movement.
Aug. 7
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Washington Park west shelter No. 3. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Unexpected Company Senior Theatre auditions for “Six Stages of Life”: 2 p.m., Alice Hardy Stevens Center, 603 E. Ivinson Ave. Participants must be at least 50 years old, no experience necessary.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Aug. 8
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Unexpected Company Senior Theatre auditions for “Six Stages of Life”: 6 p.m., Alice Hardy Stevens Center, 603 E. Ivinson Ave. Participants must be at least 50 years old, no experience necessary.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Aug. 9
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., Albany County Public Library.
Aug. 10
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Aug. 11
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Aug. 12
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
UW Planetarium presents “Dust, Light, Dust”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Although stars aren’t alive, they are born, change with age and eventually die, passing on new elements to the next generation of stars.
Aug. 13
UW Planetarium presents “From Earth to the Universe”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. This stunning 30-minute voyage through time and space conveys, through an arresting combination of sights and sounds, the universe revealed to us by science.
Summer Market Day at the fairgrounds: 3-6 p.m., beef barn.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
Aug. 14
New Life Church Back2School Giveaway: 3-6 .m., Albany County Fairgrounds. Free school supplies and shoes, while supplies last.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Aug. 15
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Aug. 16
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Aug. 17
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Unexpected Company Senior Theatre auditions for “Six Stages of Life”: 2 p.m., Alice Hardy Stevens Center, 603 E. Ivinson Ave. Participants must be at least 50 years old, no experience necessary.
Aug. 18
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Aug. 19
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
UW Planetarium presents “Great American Eclipse of 2017”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Relive and celebrate the eclipse of 2017 that passed through Wyoming. The planetarium will share full-dome images of the eclipse captured from the ground and air, and explore the science of eclipses.
Aug. 21
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Washington Park west shelter No. 3. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
UW Planetarium presents “The Sun Our Living Star”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. It is our nearest star and our planet’s powerhouse, the source of energy that drives our winds, weather and all life.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky Pop”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist from today’s tops artists in 5.1 surround as the 4K-resolution sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns and movement.
Aug. 22
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Aug. 23
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Aug. 24
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Aug. 25
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Aug. 26
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
UW Planetarium presents “Aurorae, Dancing Lights”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. For millennia, our ancestors looked in awe at the “dawn in the north,” or Aurora Borealis. What causes this display? Where does it happen? Do other planets also have aurorae?
Aug. 27
UW Planetarium presents “Two Small Pieces of Glass, The Amazing Telescope”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. This show follows two students as they interact with a female astronomer at a local star party. Along the way, they learn the history of the telescope from Galileo’s modifications to a child’s spyglass to the launch of the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
Thrown-Out Bones performs: 5:30-7p.m., Washington Park band shell, 18th and Sheridan streets. Popcorn, pretzels and beer.
UW Planetarium presents “Back to the Moon For Good”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
Aug. 28
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Aug. 29
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Aug. 30
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Aug. 31
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.