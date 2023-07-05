WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Feeding Laramie Valley's 'Kids Out to Lunch' program: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday lasting through Aug. 11, at Feeding Laramie Valley's building in LaBonte Park, 968 N. 9th St. The organization offers this summer food program for children ages 18 and under. Adults accompanying children may also enjoy lunch at a suggested donation of $1.50. The in person on-site meals will be fresh, homemade, delicious and healthy as always. For more information contact Feeding Laramie Valley at 307-223-4399 or email sandy@feedinglaramievalley.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. All age groups are welcome as historians from the Albany County Genealogical Society will be available to help anyone interested in researching their family history. For more information, email albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s free labor and delivery class: 5:30 p.m., in the Sugarloaf Conference Room on the third floor. The course is designed to help better understand the process of labor and delivery. It covers what to expect when it is time for a baby to be born, what to do when it is time and the laboring/delivery process. It will conclude with a brief tour of Ivinson’s women and children center. Register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
Bluepeak and Bond's Brewing Company Trivia Night: 7:30 p.m., at 411 S. 2nd St. Bluepeak and Bond's Brewing Company collaborated to create a special, limited-time Bluepeak beer, it is is for free during trivia night while supplies last. The event also will have prize giveaways, including four VIP tickets to Saturday's Brewfest.
FRIDAY
Greenhill Cemetery free walking tour: 5 p.m., at 455 N. 15th St. Meet at Row Q, where there will be special interpreters giving short talks at each of 13 sites. The event, organized by Jane Nelson and Judy Knight, is presented by the Albany County Historical Society and Laramie Plains Museum.
SUNDAY
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.