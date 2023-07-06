THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
452 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE
PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BILL, BORDEAUX, BOSLER, CHEYENNE,
DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GLENROCK, GUERNSEY, LARAMIE, LUSK, REDBIRD,
TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
Feeding Laramie Valley’s ‘Kids Out to Lunch’ program: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday lasting through Aug. 11, at Feeding Laramie Valley’s building in LaBonte Park, 968 N. 9th St. The organization offers this summer food program for children ages 18 and under. Adults accompanying children may also enjoy lunch at a suggested donation of $1.50. The in person on-site meals will be fresh, homemade, delicious and healthy as always. For more information contact Feeding Laramie Valley at 307-223-4399 or email sandy@feedinglaramievalley.org.
Greenhill Cemetery free walking tour: 5 p.m., access to the main entrance to the cemetery has to be from the north on 15th Street or the back entrance on East Willett Drive near the University of Wyoming grounds department. This is due to 15th Street being closed for construction from Sorority Row to Willett. Meet at Row Q, where there will be special interpreters giving short talks at each of 13 sites. The event, organized by Jane Nelson and Judy Knight, is presented by the Albany County Historical Society and Laramie Plains Museum.
SUNDAY
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. All age groups are welcome as historians from the Albany County Genealogical Society will be available to help anyone interested in researching their family history. For more information, email albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meets: 5 p.m., at the Albany County Courthouse, 525 E. Grand Ave. or via Zoom teleconferencing. The agendas and information about how to join the meetings via Zoom can be found online at http://www.co.albany.wy.us.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prenatal, Postpartum & Comfort Measures course:5:30-6:30 p.m., in the Sugarloaf Conference Room on the third floor. The course covers what to expect during routine prenatal care, the changes to the body will go through in the coming weeks, healthy diet during pregnancy and warning signs for preterm labor. For more information, visit the website ivinsonhospital.org/calendar/calendars/prenatalClasses. Register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.