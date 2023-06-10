Calendar-Boomerang

Laramie Audubon Society's Nature Scavenger Hunts: 9 a.m., at LaBonte Park near the park shelter adjacent to the parking area on the corner of 9th and East Sully streets. The free, outdoor, nature-themed fun events will be monthly for children and their families. The group will walk around the park on a scavenger hunt for birds, plants and more. Kids can take home a nest-building prize activity. Updates to the monthly schedule will be posted on the organization’s website at laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.

