SUNDAY
Laramie PrideFest - LGBTQ+ Affirming Yoga Fundraiser: 10-11 a.m., at Washington Park west open field.
Laramie PrideFest - Dungeons and Demis RPGs and Board Games: 1-4 p.m., at The Accelerated Dragon & Phoenix Rising located at 615 S. 2nd St.
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Flag Day Tribute and Retirement Ceremony: 2 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. Burgers will follow the ceremony, and donations are appreciated.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Feeding Laramie Valley's 'Kids Out to Lunch' program: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday, starting this Monday, June 12, and lasting through Aug. 11, at Feeding Laramie Valley's building in LaBonte Park, 968 N. 9th St. The organization offers this summer food program for children ages 18 and under. Adults accompanying children may also enjoy lunch at a suggested donation of $1.50. The in person on-site meals will be fresh, homemade, delicious and healthy as always. For more information contact Feeding Laramie Valley at 307-223-4399 or email sandy@feedinglaramievalley.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
Laramie PrideFest - Book Club Night: 6:30-8 p.m., at Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse located at 107 E. Ivinson Ave.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Laramie PrideFest - Tales at the Taphouse Queer Adventures: 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Laramie Railroad Depot located at 600 S. 1st St.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. All age groups are welcome as historians from the Albany County Genealogical Society will be available to help anyone interested in researching their family history. For more information, email albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Laramie PrideFest - Craft-A-Flag Day: 5-7 p.m., at University of Wyoming Art Museum located at 2111 E. Willett Dr.
Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meets: 5 p.m., at the Albany County Courthouse (525 E. Grand Ave.) in the Commissioner's room or via Zoom teleconferencing. The agendas and information about how to join the meetings via Zoom can be found online at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s breastfeeding/pumping class: 5:30-6:30 p.m., at Ivinson’s Women and Children Center Conference Room. The class is an overview of what breastfeeding is about, how to do it and all of the benefits for mom and baby. It also will provide helpful hints on how to best go back to work, pump and resume a professional lifestyle while still breastfeeding. Sign-up online at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Laramie PrideFest - Pridefest Trivia: 6-7:30 p.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge located at 171 N. 3rd St.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
Laramie PrideFest - Karaoke Night: 8-11 p.m., at The Great Untamed located at 209 S. 3rd St.