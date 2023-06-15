THURSDAY
Feeding Laramie Valley's 'Kids Out to Lunch' program: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday lasting through Aug. 11, at Feeding Laramie Valley's building in LaBonte Park, 968 N. 9th St. The organization offers this summer food program for children ages 18 and under. Adults accompanying children may also enjoy lunch at a suggested donation of $1.50. The in person on-site meals will be fresh, homemade, delicious and healthy as always. For more information contact Feeding Laramie Valley at 307-223-4399 or email sandy@feedinglaramievalley.org.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Laramie PrideFest - Pridefest Trivia: 6-7:30 p.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge located at 171 N. 3rd St. For more details about all events during the week, visit the website laramiepridefest.com/events.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre presents “Dragons Love Tacos”: 6 p.m. June 15-18 and June 23–25; 10 a.m. June 17-18 and June 20–25, at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. The No. 1 New York Times best-selling children's book comes to life in a big way as the taco party of all taco parties literally brings down the house. Featuring puppets, a vibrant set, and high-energy characters, this deliciously funny story will have the audience laughing out loud and wishing they read the fine print more closely: “Now Made with Spicy Jalapeno Peppers.” For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or go online at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984/.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
Laramie PrideFest - Karaoke Night: 8-11 p.m., at The Great Untamed located at 209 S. 3rd St. For more details about all events during the week, visit the website laramiepridefest.com/events.
FRIDAY
Laramie PrideFest - Rainbow Road Bar Crawl: 5-11:30 p.m., at various locations in downtown Laramie, including Front Street Tavern, Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, Coal Creek TAP, The Great Untamed, Crowbar & Grill and The Ground Internet & Coffee Lounge. For more details about all events during the week, visit the website laramiepridefest.com/events.
SATURDAY
Laramie PrideFest - Chalk, Proclamation and March: 9-11 a.m., starting at 1st Street Plaza located at 106 Grand Ave. Chalk drawing will begin at 9 a.m., the proclamation reading at 10 a.m., then followed by the march around downtown to the Albany County Courthouse and back west down Grand Avenue. For more details about all events during the week, visit the website laramiepridefest.com/events.
Laramie PrideFest - Pride in the Park: noon-5 p.m., at the Washington Park bandshell on the west side of the park. Events will include a family-friendly picnic, live performances, food (provided by Laramie PFLAG and local food trucks), free HIV testing from Laramie Reproductive Health and tabling from local and statewide nonprofits and businesses. For more details about all events during the week, visit the website laramiepridefest.com/events.
Laramie PrideFest - Boogie at The Collective: 6-8 p.m., located at 100 S. 2nd St. For more details about all events during the week, visit the website laramiepridefest.com/events.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., at Washington Park west shelter. Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Free to the public, the group will hear from a local healthcare provider about a health-related topic, and then it’s on to stretching and walking. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Father's Day Celebration: 5 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. Cost is $20 for members and guests with a complimentary meal for fathers who are members. The menu is steak, baked potato, salad and dessert. RSVP by calling 307-742-2024 or at the lodge by Friday, June 16.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Progressive Voter Alliance's forum meeting: 7 p.m., at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 E. Gibbon St. Ken Chestek will give an update on the legislative session and Ray Kasckow will talk about the Rainbow Flag and inclusion. After their presentations, the meeting is open to anyone who wants to speak for two minutes about any topic. There also will be time for questions after everyone has spoken.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.