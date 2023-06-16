.Widespread heavy rainfall is forecast to return to southeast
Wyoming and Nebraska panhandle Thursday as a low pressure system
approaches from the west. This slow moving low pressure system
expected to created widespread rainfall with slow moving
thunderstorms. Training thunderstorms and storm producing heavy
rainfall expected to fall on already saturated soils...leading to a
good possibility for flash flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east
central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south
central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast
Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and
Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Repeated rounds of rain and thunderstorms may lead to
localized flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Feeding Laramie Valley's 'Kids Out to Lunch' program: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday lasting through Aug. 11, at Feeding Laramie Valley's building in LaBonte Park, 968 N. 9th St. The organization offers this summer food program for children ages 18 and under. Adults accompanying children may also enjoy lunch at a suggested donation of $1.50. The in person on-site meals will be fresh, homemade, delicious and healthy as always. For more information contact Feeding Laramie Valley at 307-223-4399 or email sandy@feedinglaramievalley.org.
Laramie PrideFest - Rainbow Road Bar Crawl:5-11:30 p.m., at various locations in downtown Laramie, including Front Street Tavern, Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, Coal Creek TAP, The Great Untamed, Crowbar & Grill and The Ground Internet & Coffee Lounge. For more details about all events during the week, visit the website laramiepridefest.com/events.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre presents “Dragons Love Tacos”: 6 p.m. June 16-18 and June 23–25; 10 a.m. June 17-18 and June 20–25, at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. The No. 1 New York Times best-selling children's book comes to life in a big way as the taco party of all taco parties literally brings down the house. Featuring puppets, a vibrant set, and high-energy characters, this deliciously funny story will have the audience laughing out loud and wishing they read the fine print more closely: “Now Made with Spicy Jalapeno Peppers.” For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or go online at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984/.
SATURDAY
Laramie PrideFest - Chalk, Proclamation and March:9-11 a.m., starting at 1st Street Plaza located at 106 Grand Ave. Chalk drawing will begin at 9 a.m., the proclamation reading at 10 a.m., then followed by the march around downtown to the Albany County Courthouse and back west down Grand Avenue. For more details about all events during the week, visit the website laramiepridefest.com/events.
Laramie PrideFest - Pride in the Park:noon-5 p.m., at the Washington Park bandshell on the west side of the park. Events will include a family-friendly picnic, live performances, food (provided by Laramie PFLAG and local food trucks), free HIV testing from Laramie Reproductive Health and tabling from local and statewide nonprofits and businesses. For more details about all events during the week, visit the website laramiepridefest.com/events.
Laramie PrideFest - Boogie at The Collective:6-8 p.m., located at 100 S. 2nd St. For more details about all events during the week, visit the website laramiepridefest.com/events.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc:1:30-2:30 p.m., at Washington Park west shelter. Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Free to the public, the group will hear from a local healthcare provider about a health-related topic, and then it’s on to stretching and walking. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Father's Day Celebration: 5 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. Cost is $20 for members and guests with a complimentary meal for fathers who are members. The menu is steak, baked potato, salad and dessert. RSVP by calling 307-742-2024 or at the lodge by Friday, June 16.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Albany County office closures: All offices will be closed on Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth-Freedom Day. The offices will resume regular work hours on Tuesday.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets:Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Progressive Voter Alliance's forum meeting: 7 p.m., at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 E. Gibbon St. Ken Chestek will give an update on the legislative session and Ray Kasckow will talk about the Rainbow Flag and inclusion. After their presentations, the meeting is open to anyone who wants to speak for two minutes about any topic. There also will be time for questions after everyone has spoken.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.